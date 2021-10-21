Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Metz, Shannon

Passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Grand River Hospital at the age of 54. Beloved wife of the late Tony Metz (February 15, 2017). Dear mother of Sam and Joe. Fondly remembered by her brother Gene Jackson (Gwen), and nieces Alyssa, Meghan and Keirsten. Loving daughter-in-law of Joe and Terry; and sister-in-law of Lisa. Cremation has taken place. There will be no funeral home visitation or funeral service. A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in Elmira Union Cemetery. In Shannon’s memory, donations to Grand River Hospital Foundation would be appreciated and can be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer
