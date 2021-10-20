The October 14th meeting of the Bloomingdale Women’s institute was held at 2 p.m. in the Bloomingdale United Church. Secretary Betty Ann Scott read the minutes of the March 9th, 2020 meeting, which was the last time the ladies had a structured meeting.

Voting took place for Regional Board Director for Guelph and Central Areas, Provincial Tweedsmuir Coordinator and for the new executive for Guelph Area for 2021-2022

It was decided that the meetings will now be more Community Outreach with the upcoming meetings being held on November 11th and December 9th .

A Show and Tell was also held with members showing the projects they had worked on during the summer. Some of these projects including knitting Twiddle Mops for the Alzheimer & Autistic Associations, applique wall hangings, crocheting, making loom knitting hats, as well as quilting.

Some members worked on their own project at the meeting while others worked on tying lap top quilts. The lap top quilts will be going to Elmira District Community Living, and the large quilts will go to Grand River Hospital Children’s Ward.

Area Convention will be a ZOOM meeting on Wednesday October 20th at 9:30 a.m. Guest speaker will be a registered nutritionist.

Next meeting members are encouraged to bring hotel size toiletries. Suggestions were: sanitary pads, tampons, (Individually wrapped), deodorant, lip balm, shampoo, nail clippers, toothbrushes, tooth paste, mouthwash, disposable razors, denture adhesive and cleaner, etc. for the Sanguen Health Centre( Community Health Van). They will also be collecting socks, scarves, hats and mitts.

Because the next meeting falls on Remembrance Day it was suggested we bring stories of family members who were in the war or anything pertaining to the Veterans.