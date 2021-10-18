Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate a report of a sexual assault in Waterloo.

MONDAY:  October 18, 2021                                  Case # 1784              

OFFENCE: Sexual Assault                                 DATE:   SEPT 20, 2021

LOCATION:  CAROLINE ST. and WILLIAM, WATERLOO, ON CANADA

On September 20, 2021, at approximately 8:45 p.m. a 15-year-old female was walking in the area of Caroline Street and William Street in Waterloo when she was approached from behind and sexually assaulted by an unknown male.

The suspect is described as an adult white male, approximately 6′ tall, with greying black hair and beard, wearing a white button up shirt, black dress pants and carrying a dark coloured messenger bag.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime.  You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL AT A TIME

