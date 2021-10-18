Many people and students came out on Saturday, Oct. 16th at 10 a.m. for the 1st Rosary Rally. The rain didn’t stop everyone from gathering in front of the Grotto of the Blessed Virgin Mary on the Rectory lawn. The Rosary and prayers were offered for Canada. “As human efforts fail to solve Canada’s key problems, we turn to God, through His Holy Mother, asking His urgent help”. On Saturday, over 645 others led public square Rosary Rallies all across Canada with thousands participating, and tens of thousands seeing the rallies as they walked or drove by. October 16th is the day after the last apparition of Our Lady of Fatima, in Portugal. “Canada Needs Our Lady” is an organization from Greenfield Park, Quebec and has been promoting the rosary for several year. Thank you to Jerry Goetz from organizing this important event and to Father Grayson Hope for leading us in prayer.

