Waterloo Regional Police adopt new vaccination policy for members

In an effort to provide a safe work environment and to protect the health of the community we serve, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) has implemented a new COVID-19 vaccination directive for its members.

The organization is encouraging all members to be fully vaccinated. Some 88.5 per cent of members are fully vaccinated, police reported last week.

Effective October 4, the new vaccination directive decrees that:

Current members must provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination.

New members are required to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination prior to commencing employment with WRPS.

Any member making a request for accommodation pursuant to a specified ground under the Ontario Human Rights Code is required to do so in writing.

Any member who is unvaccinated will be subject to additional infection prevention control measures including providing regular proof of a negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test.

Current members who are unvaccinated for reasons other than a specified ground under the Ontario Human Rights Code will be required to participate in one or more sessions of a COVID-19 education program.

Members who choose not to comply with the COVID-19 vaccination directive will be placed on a leave of absence without pay until compliance is achieved.

“We must continue to do our part and we are committed to doing everything possible to protect the community we serve, including the vulnerable populations our members interact with every day,” said Chief Bryan Larkin in a release.

OCTOBER 6

7:36 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a theft from a school in the area of Snyders Road West and Nafziger Road in Wilmot Township. The investigation determined that sometime between Sept. 1 and Oct. 4, large letters from the side of the school had been taken. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

OCTOBER 8

10:17 AM | Police responded to a report of a stolen wood chipper from a Nafziger Road address in Wilmot Township. The theft is believed to have occurred between 3 p.m. on Oct. 7 and the time of the report. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

OCTOBER 9

9:05 PM | A Wellesley youth suffered serious injuries and was transported to an out-of-region hospital following a single-vehicle collision involving a dirt bike. Emergency services responded to the area of the Kissing Bridge Trail at Chalmers Forrest Road, where police determined that the male youth was travelling east on the Kissing Bridge Trail when he approached Chalmers Forrest Road and collided with a steel gate that separates the trail from the road. Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact the Traffic Services Unit at 519-570-9777, ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

OCTOBER 11

8:50 PM | Police received a report that a motorist travelling on Ebycrest Road near Bridge Street East collided with a deer.

9:25 PM | Police received another report of a deer-strike, this one from a motorist travelling in the vicinity of Kressler and Erbsville roads in Wellesley Township.

OCTOBER 12

5:31 AM | In another after-dark incident, a third deer-strike occurred to a motorist travelling on Hawkesville Road in Woolwich Township.