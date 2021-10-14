Richard William Weichel

May 11, 1930 – September 22, 2021

We wish to announce the passing of Richard (Dick) William Weichel, in his 92nd year. He was a good husband to Helen “O’Reilly” for over 65 years, a father to Gregory and Thomas (Debra) and grandfather to Colby (Ryan), Riley and Jackson.

Son of the late Charles Weichel and Frances (Poffenroth) of Elmira, Ontario. Brother of the late Donald (Joan Wittington) of Elmira and the late Marie Schmitt (Art).

Dick worked with RBC for 16 years before going out on his own, joining Mutual Life of Canada, for the remainder of his career. He and Helen moved to Peterborough in 1960 and decided it was a great place to raise their family.

Dick and Helen were pioneers when they bought, cleared the land and built their cottage on Buckskin Lake in the Haliburton Highlands in 1969. Many wonderful memories of this great family adventure are still being made today and hopefully will continue for generations to come.

Growing up in Elmira, Dick had many stories of his youthful adventures, which he shared with all. His politics never waivered (long lineage of Conservatives). He believed that we live in the best country in the world. He was proud of his father and uncle’s contributions during WWI and especially proud of his brother who flew as a Lancaster crew member in WWII, completing over 30 missions.

Dad loved sports and loved to cheer on the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Peterborough Petes and both the junior and senior Laker Lacrosse teams. Most of all, he loved to watch his grandchildren play organized sports.

He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

A Private Memorial Service/Public by Livestream will be held in the chapel of Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre on Monday October 18, 2021 at 11:00 am. (comstockkaye.com, scroll down to Mr. Weichel, select, scroll down to services, select Join by Livestream).

Special thanks to the staff at Empress and Princess Gardens; Dr. Morelli, Sherri and the palliative team at PRHC; Julie and the A2 Stroke Unit team; as well as the PRHC Gatekeeper, Bernice.

Donations may be made to Peterborough Regional Health Centre or Five Counties Children’s Centre.