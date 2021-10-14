Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Frey, Eva (Steckle)

Eva Frey of West Montrose, formerly of Elmira, died peacefully on October 9, 2021 at Groves Memorial Community Hospital at the age of 84. Beloved wife of Edward G. Frey for 61 years. Loving mother of Arnold and Grace Frey of Elora, Lloyd and Shirley Frey of Elmira, Ella Mae and Curtis Martin of Gowanstown, Barbara and Willard Bowman of Wallenstein, Brenda Frey and Daryl Shoemaker of Elmira, Kristine Frey of Elmira, Edward Jr. and Dianne Frey of Elmira, and Bertha and Israel Martin of West Montrose. Fondly remembered by 26 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents Josiah and Ella (Smith) Steckle. Sister of John and Marion Steckle of Zurich, Clayton and Shirley Steckle of Hensall, Elsie and the late Samuel Horst of St. Jacobs, David and Carol Steckle of Zurich. Sister-in-law of Alice and Cyrus Martin, John and Seleda Frey, Peter and Doris Frey, Anna and the late Clayton Weber, Albert and Naomi Frey, Mahlon and Isobel Frey, Ella and Amsey Weber, Erla and Cleason Weber. Visitation was held on Monday, October 11, 2021 from 12 – 5 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A private family service has taken place in the funeral home chapel on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 9 a.m., then to Elmira Mennonite Church for burial and service by invitation.

Cassandra Merlihan
