Floradale Friends of Dog Guides to hold fundraising online auction

Pleased with the success of its first two outings, the Floradale Friends of Dog Guides Lions Branch Club is next week launching its third online auction, which will run October 22-31.

All proceeds go to the Lions Foundation of Canada dog guides program that provides trained animals to help people with a variety of needs.

“We were able to raise $2,000 at each of our other ones, so we may hit that this time too. But if we get $1,500, we’ll be very happy,” said club member Marlene Creech.

The fundraiser will help with the raising, training and placing of the dogs at no cost to the clients. The organization estimates it costs $35,000 over the life of the dog, as everything from the breeding to follow-ups with the clients after training is included free of charge.

The Lions Foundation of Canada trains dogs for seven uses: vision, hearing, seizure response, diabetic detection, autism, service (mobility issues) and facility (for professional agencies assisting individuals in traumatic situations).

“Unlike some other organizations that charge people for a dog, they’re free. And follow-up and all kinds of support is also free. So yeah, it’s a lot of money,” she said of the need for fundraising efforts such as the online auction.

“We’ve got quite a few gift cards available. Because it’s raising money for dogs, we have a number of items for dogs – some really nice dog beds, a winter coat, some toys, and a puppy package,” said Creech of the items up for auction, a list that also include a home theatre projector and gift baskets.

“Hopefully, a variety of people will be interested in what we have.”

Items up for bids will be viewable on the Facebook-based site next week ahead of the auction going live.

In a similar vein, the Lions are fundraising for the construction of a new training facility. The current building was originally a public school and was never meant for a dog-training facility. The plan is that the service will remain in Oakville.

As well as the online auction, the Floradale club is participating in sales of a calendar that features photos of the cutest future dog guides in Canada, which can be purchased online. The club is offering delivery of calendars in December. All proceeds will go directly to benefit Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides.