Borghese, Donald Joseph

Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Hospice Wellington on Wednesday Oct. 6th, 2021 at the age of 76. Don was the loving husband of Linda (Foster). Predeceased by his children Christopher, Timothy and Tina.

Loving son of Bruno and Lorraine (Deceased). Cherished son-in-law of Alvin and Mamie Foster (deceased).

Treasured brother to Robert (Elaine), the late Wayne (Anne), Valerie Cooper (Wayne), Brenda Nancarrow (Larry).

Brother-in-law of Marlene and Fred, Pat, and Sharon. Predeceased by brothers-in-law Allan, Brian, Buddy and Ron.

Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Don had many close friends in Elmira and ran a successful business, Centre Town Car Care for 42 years.

Resting at Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, visitation will take place on Monday, October 11, 2:00pm-4:00pm and 7:00pm-9:00pm at Gilbert MacIntyre & Son, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St., Guelph, Ontario. A private Funeral Service will take place by invite only. All are welcome to live stream the service on the internet via ZOOM on Tuesday, October 12 at 10:00am. Link can be found on his memorial page at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com. Capacity is limited for the visitation. Due to COVID restrictions, guests must RSVP their attendance through the funeral home website. Masks are mandatory and social distancing will be in place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Hospice Wellington or Grand River Cancer Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Donations can be made on his memorial page.