A taste of Oktoberfest in your soup bowl

I feel like I missed Oktoberfest this year somehow even though it’s the longest one ever, which is actually more in line with the traditional Munich one.

Either way here’s a nice hearty autumn soup that’ll be sure to warm you up – it’s like sausage on a bun, but in a bowl!

The “Weisswurst” in question literally means white sausage and would be traditionally made with veal.

In pre-refrigeration days, this sausage would be boiled to retain its colour, as it was very perishable, and then eaten as a mid-morning snack. No self-respecting citizen would dare to eat the Weisswurst beyond noon!

Sounds like something the Hobbits could get behind.

This of course is very similar to what we call Oktoberfest sausage here in Ontario, which you’re allowed to eat any time of day.

This soup could be made with any type of German sausage and eaten for breakfast, lunch or dinner. It’s fun, however, to use different types of sausage inside.

Don’t forget to wash it down with a little Zigga Zagga!

Bratwurst & Weisswurst Sauerkraut Soup

Servings: 4 servings

Ingredients:
1/2lb bratwurst

1/2lb Oktober-sausage

2 lb russet potatoes

1 large onion

1 Tbsp. garlic

2 ribs celery

1 L chicken stock

1 cup apple cider

Bay leaf, caraway seeds

Salt, pepper

1/2 bunch dill Directions Cook sausages by frying or broiling, reserving fat. Allow to cool and slice into ½ “ pieces.

Sweat veggies in a little butter or fat from the sausage.

Add everything together into big pot and bring to a boil.

Simmer slowly for a good half hour to blend all flavours.

Finish with dill.