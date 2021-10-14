Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
A taste of Oktoberfest in your soup bowl

I feel like I missed Oktoberfest this year somehow even though it’s the longest one ever, which is actually more in line with the traditional Munich one.

Either way here’s a nice hearty autumn soup that’ll be sure to warm you up – it’s like sausage on a bun, but in a bowl!

The “Weisswurst” in question literally means white sausage and would be traditionally made with veal.

In pre-refrigeration days,  this sausage would be boiled to retain its colour, as it was very perishable, and then eaten as a mid-morning snack. No self-respecting citizen would dare to eat the Weisswurst beyond noon!

Sounds like something the Hobbits could get behind.

This of course is very similar to what we call Oktoberfest sausage here in Ontario, which you’re allowed to eat any time of day.

This soup could be made with any type of German sausage and eaten for breakfast, lunch or dinner. It’s fun, however, to use different types of sausage inside.

Don’t forget to wash it down with a little Zigga Zagga!

Bratwurst & Weisswurst Sauerkraut Soup
Bratwurst & Weisswurst Sauerkraut Soup

Servings

4

servings

Ingredients

  • 1/2lb bratwurst

  • 1/2lb Oktober-sausage

  • 2 lb russet potatoes

  • 1 large onion

  • 1 Tbsp. garlic

  • 2 ribs celery

  • 1 L chicken stock

  • 1 cup apple cider

  • Bay leaf, caraway seeds

  • Salt, pepper

  • 1/2 bunch dill

Directions

  • Cook sausages by frying or broiling, reserving fat. Allow to cool and slice into ½ “ pieces.
  • Sweat veggies in a little butter or fat from the sausage.
  • Add everything together into big pot and bring to a boil.
  • Simmer slowly for a good half hour to blend all flavours.
  • Finish with dill.
Chef Duff
Chef Bruce Duff is the operator of "Chef Duff at RiverSong" Banquet Hall, Cafe and Culinary Centre just outside of St. Jacobs. Since completing his training at Humber College in Toronto, Chef Duff has been an incumbent at many local establishments including Westmount Gold Club, Conestoga College as well as The Walper and Huether hotels.
