MONDAY: October 11, 2021 Case # 1783

OFFENCE : Assault with a weapon DATE: SEPT 25, 2021

LOCATION : KING ST. NORTH and UNIVERSITY AVE. EAST, WATERLOO, ON CANADA

Waterloo Regional Police Continuing to Investigate a Disturbance in Waterloo

Waterloo Region, Ontario – Waterloo Regional Police are continuing to investigate a disturbance in Waterloo.

On September 25, 2021, at approximately 2:50 a.m., officers responded to the area of King Street North and University Avenue East for reports of a disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers located a 16-year-old male who suffered minor injuries from a stab wound. The male was transported to a local hospital by Waterloo Regional Paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing by members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s General Investigation Unit.

