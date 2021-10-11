Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Waterloo Regional Police Continuing to Investigate a Disturbance in Waterloo

MONDAY:  October 11, 2021                                  Case # 1783              

OFFENCE: Assault with a weapon                           DATE:   SEPT 25, 2021

LOCATION:  KING ST. NORTH and UNIVERSITY AVE. EAST, WATERLOO, ON CANADA

Waterloo Regional Police Continuing to Investigate a Disturbance in Waterloo

Waterloo Region, Ontario – Waterloo Regional Police are continuing to investigate a disturbance in Waterloo.

On September 25, 2021, at approximately 2:50 a.m., officers responded to the area of King Street North and University Avenue East for reports of a disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers located a 16-year-old male who suffered minor injuries from a stab wound. The male was transported to a local hospital by Waterloo Regional Paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing by members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s General Investigation Unit.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime.  You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL AT A TIME

