Utter, Donald Glen

Peacefully passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Derbecker’s Heritage House, St. Jacobs at the age of 83. Dear husband of the late Sharon (Beggs) Utter (September 16, 2019). Don will be missed by his many friends and family. Don loved to play pool, boating, and fishing. He volunteered with Meals on Wheels for many years. He owned the Elmira Taxi for 8 years, and was a truck driver in his earlier life. Predeceased by his parents Lorne and Mary (Forbes) Utter and his brother Harold. At Don’s request, cremation has taken place. There will be no funeral home visitation or funeral service. Interment will take place at Glen Morris United Cemetery. Donations to Grand River Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated, and can be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer
