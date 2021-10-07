Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Martin, Adina (Bauman)
February 5, 1928 – October 3, 2021

Passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at her home near Fergus, in her 94th year. Cherished mother of James and Martha Martin of Alma, Paul Martin of Atwood, Arlene and Lawrence Martin of Fergus, and Carol Martin of Alma. Survived by 13 grandchildren and 48 great-grandchildren. Sister of Almeda Shantz of Atwood, and sister-in-law of Mary Gingrich of Kitchener. Predeceased by her beloved husband Aaron Martin (April, 2016) with whom she lived in matrimony for 64 years, parents Ozias and Nancy Bauman, daughter-in-law Miriam Martin, two great-grandsons in infancy, sister Lucinda Weber, and in-laws Aden Weber, Noah Shantz, Noah and Hannah Martin, Levi and Elizabeth Martin, Sarah and Cleason Brubacher, Leah Martin, Valina Martin, and Edgar Gingrich. Visitation was held on Monday, October 4, 2021 from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. and on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A family service took place in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 9 a.m., then to Mapleview Mennonite Meeting House, 7184 Fourteenth Line, Alma. Special thank you to all the doctors, nurses and caregivers for their kind support.

Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer
