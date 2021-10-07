In memory of

Lil Arndt

Our mother, friend, co-conspirator, our rock! October 6, 2020 we had to say goodbye and it’s been the hardest year ever imaginable. But we are so thankful for the years we had together, the lessons learned from a strong woman, the laughs we shared and the many memories we made. We are forever thankful for the trips to Wabigoon, Schreiber and Thunder Bay and that we could share in your memories of growing up, meeting your friends, and sharing in the stories and the laughs. We are so thankful that in your struggles we were able to brighten your day with craziness, and laughs and hugs and tears. We picture you now with Dad and not just sweet baby Doreen, but your little sister’s, Beatrice and Elva as well. We picture you all around the table in your beautiful heavenly home. We were so blessed with the best mom ever! God Bless You and Dad always for the gift you gave us.

Mother’s hands were gentle,

They’re missed so very much,

I’d give the world to feel once more

Their warm and tender touch.

Those hands were full of comfort

Now they lie at rest,

By Marian Jones

Miss you Forever and Always

– Judy and Marje