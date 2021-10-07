Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

In memory of
Lil Arndt

Our mother, friend, co-conspirator, our rock! October 6, 2020 we had to say goodbye and it’s been the hardest year ever imaginable. But we are so thankful for the years we had together, the lessons learned from a strong woman, the laughs we shared and the many memories we made. We are forever thankful for the trips to Wabigoon, Schreiber and Thunder Bay and that we could share in your memories of growing up, meeting your friends, and sharing in the stories and the laughs. We are so thankful that in your struggles we were able to brighten your day with craziness, and laughs and hugs and tears. We picture you now with Dad and not just sweet baby Doreen, but your little sister’s, Beatrice and Elva as well. We picture you all around the table in your beautiful heavenly home. We were so blessed with the best mom ever! God Bless You and Dad always for the gift you gave us.

Mother’s hands were gentle,
They’re missed so very much,
I’d give the world to feel once more
Their warm and tender touch.
Those hands were full of comfort
Now they lie at rest,
By Marian Jones

Miss you Forever and Always
– Judy and Marje

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Related Posts
Read the full story

Marie McCormick

Marie McCormick When God created MothersAll as lovely as can beHe made one extra specialAnd saved her just…
October 7, 2021
Read the full story

Robert (Rob) John Hallman

Robert (Rob) John Hallman In loving memory of my son Robert (Rob) John Hallman September 7, 1956-August 1,…
July 29, 2021
Read the full story

INA Kieffer

INA KiefferJuly 19, 2014 MomNothing can take awayThe love a heart holds dear.Fond memories linger every dayRemembrance keeps…
July 14, 2021
Read the full story

Darlene Foerster

In Loving Memory of our beloved sister Darlene who passed away 5 years ago on June 3, 2016.…
June 7, 2021
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0