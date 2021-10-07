LEIBOLD, Dorothy J.

Peacefully at home on Friday, October 1, 2021. Dorothy Jean Leibold (Allen) age 95 years, of Elmira, formerly of Normanby Township. Beloved wife of the late George Alfred Leibold (1999). Dear mother of Diane Martin (the late Robert, 2017) of Pennsylvania, Joan and Richard Golden of Melbourne, Leone Jones and Ken McIntyre of Ennismore, Paul and Chris Leibold of Bracebridge. Fondly remembered by her grandchildren Keith and Michelle Martin, Lynette and Jim Hollis, and Michelle and Rob Charles; Steven and Denise Kirkpatrick; Pamela Kirkpatrick and Randy Savage; Cavin and Sarah Jones; Trevor and Elke Jones; Kris and Shannon Leibold, Shawna and Brandon Smith, Joshua and Brandy Leibold. Fondly loved by many great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents Hermis and Euphemia Allen, sisters Anna and Leonard Hale, Marjorie and Russell Grein, and Norva, and brothers Garnet and Mary Allen, Gerald and Mervyn. Dorothy will be remembered for her dedication to Trinity Lutheran church, the family farm and gardens in Normanby Township. After moving to Elmira in 1973, Dorothy became a very active member of St. James Lutheran Church and Elmira Seniors. She loved bowling, golf and playing cards. George and Dorothy loved to travel and enjoyed many trips and tours together. After George’s passing, Dorothy continued to do so with family and friends. Dorothy’s door was always open to visitors. She loved nothing better than a good visit on the back deck with family and friends, and her exceptionally kind neighbours and their families. Dorothy was very proud of her gardens which she continued to maintain this year! The family will receive friends and relatives on Friday, October 8, 2021 from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. Masks are mandatory, please call the funeral home at 519-669-2207 to register your attendance. A private family service will take place on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at St. James Lutheran Church, 60 Arthur St. S., Elmira. Public interment to follow at 1 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, 102164 6th Concession, Normanby Township. Donations to St. James Lutheran Church or Woolwich Community Services – Food Bank would be appreciated by the family, and may be made through the funeral home.