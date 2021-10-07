Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Knechtel, Dennis

Knechtel, Dennis of Oliver, B.C.; formally of Elmira. Went home to be with his Lord and Saviour at the age of 66 on Oct 1st. He left behind wife Nettie (Guenther) and 4 children, and grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Predeceased by daughter Angela (late 1992). Son of Alfred of Elmira, Gladys (Scheerer) of Elmira.

Brother to Sharon Knechtel, Elmira, Don (late 2020), Doris Klenot
(Larry late 2020) of Owen Sound; Brenda Bushell (Chris 2020), New Brunswick; Maynard (Brenda) of Wellesley; Christine Black (Paul) of Atwood. Many nieces and nephews.

close

Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer
