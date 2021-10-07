Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Hambly, Ralph

Peacefully passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Cambridge Memorial Hospital at the age of 95. Beloved husband and best friend of the late Marilyn (2018). Loved father of Karen and Roland Fohring, and loving grandfather of Jason Fohring. Ralph was self employed in the sewing machine business in Elmira, retiring at the age of 90. A private family graveside service will be held in Elmira Union Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest beside his wife. In lieu of flowers, donations to a local hospital of your choice would be appreciated by the family, and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer
