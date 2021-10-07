Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Brown, Douglas W.
1947-2021

Peacefully passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Hospice Wellington in Guelph, at the age of 74 years. Doug was the beloved partner of Jo-Anne Snow for 22 years. Dear father of Richelle Hirlehey (Doug) of London and Mike Brown of Toronto. Step-father to Bobby-Jo Cody (Thomas), Corrie Ann Snow, Lindsay Cook (Robert), and Matthew Snow. Cherished grandfather of Ella, Kirsten, Dylan; Kalleigh, Brandon, Bishop; Mitchel, Ashley, Rachel, Tylor, Dylan, Kaidyn, Danica; Hudson, Adelaide and George; and his seven great-grandchildren. Lovingly remembered by brothers David and Colleen of Elmira, Clyde and Leslie of Kitchener, Keith and Val of St. Catharines, Robert and Kathy of Elmira, Howard and Pamela of Elmira and 12 nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents Howard and Mary (Blois) Brown and step-son Jeramie Snow. He was a lifelong teacher, guide and mentor to many. He devoted 38 years to the Waterloo Region District School Board as a teacher at Forest Heights Collegiate and Bluevale Collegiate, computer consultant for the School Board, MISA coordinator, and assistant manager of IT. Into his retirement he returned to Forest Heights to mentor newly immigrated students. Doug displayed a true passion for nature and the outdoors and has shared this love through his dedication to Scouts Canada, the Forest Heights Outdoors Club and with his children and family members. A celebration of Doug’s life was held on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Dreisinger Funeral Home Chapel, 62 Arthur St. S, Elmira. The service was livestreamed and is available on Doug’s tribute page of the funeral home website. In Doug’s memory, donations to Parkinson Society Southwestern Ontario or Hospice Wellington would be appreciated.

Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer
