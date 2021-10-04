Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

Waterloo Regional Police Conducting Homicide Investigation in Kitchener

Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Crime of the Week: October 4, 2021           Case#: 1782

Offence: Homicide     Date: September 24, 2021

Location: PAULANDER DRIVE, KITCHENER, ON CANADA

Waterloo Region, Ontario – Members of Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Major Crime, General Investigation and Forensic Identification Units continue to investigate a homicide in Kitchener. 

On September 24, 2021, at approximately 4:30 a.m., police responded to the area of Paulander Drive in Kitchener after receiving a report of an injured male.

Upon arrival, police located a deceased male outside near a trail in the area.

The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Joshua Bennett from Etobicoke. Mr. Bennett was a local college student. 

Police are releasing a photo of Mr. Bennett, in consultation with the family, to assist in the investigation.

Investigators are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area of Paulander Drive and may have seen Joshua, to contact the Major Crime Unit tip-line by calling 519-570-9777 ext. 8191. 

Anyone with information who would like to remain anonymous is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips may also be submitted online at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime.  You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL AT A TIME

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Observer Staff
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Related Posts
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0