Confirmation 2021

Confirmation for St. Boniface Parish was held on Thursday evening September 30th at 7 p.m.  This sacrament should have been received last year but because of COVID – 19 had to be postponed.  24 students received this sacrament with many of them now being in High School.   This year the Confirmandi wore their best clothes, in former years they wore specific gowns.  Everyone attending wore a mask.

Instructions from the Diocese is very different from other years.  The Confirmandi were asked to sit with their families and they were also asked that they sit with their sponsor at the end of their pew. The pews are all taped off for self-distancing.  On entering the church each student was given their nametag with their Confirmation name, rather than speaking them out before the anointing. 

All candidates were asked to stand and Angela McLean introduced them and testified they were ready to be confirmed, this was followed by the Rite of Confirmation by Father Grayson Hope.  The students were again asked to stand and renew their Baptismal Promises.

Each Confirmandi and sponsor went up individual.   Father Grayson Hope anointed each with the sign of the cross on their forehead with Holy Oils on a cotton swab.

This group all received their instructions virtually during this past year thanks to Sacramental Preparation Leaders,  Lisa Hodgkinson, Angela McLean and Father Hope.  The Readings and Petitions were given by Lisa Hodgkinson with organist Theresa Bauer singing the Responsorial Psalm.

Congratulations to this years Confirmandi: Gabriel Doerr, Adrian Gronek, Evan Hamilton, Zachary Hamilton, Hailey Heinrich, Isaac Horwath, Mikayla Klemenz-Buhrow, Nathaniel Kobe, Hailee Kuntz, Rodrigo Lazo-Arevalo, Emma Maric, Angelina Martin, Justin Matesa, Spencer Miller, Bianca Misheal, Johnathan Oke, Jayden Pereira, Liam Russel, Sam Silva, Kelsey Treutlein, Matteo Untario, Jonathan Szyszka, Hayden Weber, Carson Zinger. 

Author
Diane Strickler
Diane Strickler is a life-long member of the Maryhill community. She leads the Genealogy/Archives and a member of the Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill community committees formed in 1977.
