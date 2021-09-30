SCHERRER , JOHN JAMES

May 4, 1932 – September 22, 2021

It is with great sadness that the family of Jim Scherrer announces his passing on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Grand River Hospital after suffering complications from a stroke. He was the beloved husband of Gertie Scherrer (1925-2019). Dear father of John (Pat) Scherrer, Mary-Lou (Phil) McKee, Sally Hedrich (John Westcott), and Nancy (Bruce) Hipkiss. Wonderful Papa to Andrew (Mary-Anne) Scherrer, Edward Scherrer (Paola Garcia), Peter Scherrer, Richard (Chelsea) McKee, James (Amelia) McKee, Rachel (Eric) Drouillard, William (Sara) McKee, Michael (Janet) Hedrich, Janessa Schott, Nicole (Kyle) Lamb and Philip (Carrie) Hipkiss. Great-grandfather to Weston and Wyatt McKee, Emerson, Alina and Waylon McKee, Jack, Audrey and Gwen McKee, Nichola and Grant Hedrich, Lily and Claire Schott, Elodie and Coco Lamb, and Benjamin and Holden Hipkiss. Jim is survived by his sister, Betty (Herb) Wendling, and his sisters-in-law, Marilyn Scherrer and Sally Scherrer. He was predeceased by his parents, Clara (Stroeder) and Fernie Scherrer, his brothers Bill Scherrer and Joe Scherrer, and his son-in-law, Nick Hedrich. Jim was a visionary, a planner and a builder. After he and Gertie married in 1951, they bought an acre of land in Macton between the Walter farm and St. Joseph’s RC Church and he designed and built a house there for his young family. In 1965, Jim became one of the founding partners of

B&L Metal Products in Elmira and moved his family here in 1967. In the early 70s, Jim and Gertie bought a small cottage at Lakelet, and in the 90s, he designed and built a larger lakefront home to accommodate the growing family. One of the accomplishments that Jim was most proud of was his work as Chair of the building committee for the new St. Teresa of Avila RC Church on Flamingo Drive in Elmira, a project which was completed in 1992 under his inspired leadership. In 2001, on the 150th anniversary of St. Teresa, Jim was recognized as a ‘Pillar of our Parish.’ Dad had a wide variety of passions and interests. He had an enviable ‘green thumb’, and for many years had large, beautiful rose gardens. He was delighted to win several ‘queen’ championships at local and provincial shows. He was a competitive skeet shooter and enjoyed the activities and the friendships he made at the Listowel and Twin City Rifle clubs. A true sportsman, Dad liked goose hunting, and all types of fishing. His grandchildren have fond memories of ‘Papa’ teaching them to fish for bass, and telling them to ‘cast out of the right side of the boat.’ That must have been good advice, as we had many delicious shoreline fish fries! He also bred championship beagles at ‘Honeyline Kennels’ (named after Gertie, who was always called ‘Honey’, even though she didn’t allow the dogs in the house!). Dad recently discovered an interest in genealogy, and enjoyed researching his family tree and the local history around Ariss and Maryhill. Dad was a devout Catholic, a deeply spiritual man, and a social and charming person. He was devoted to his family, and happiest when there were some children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren around. He loved to have visitors, and during the pandemic, his garage became his outdoor living room, where we could safely socially distance. He enjoyed recounting stories, anecdotes and memories of his past experiences, often with a glass of wine in his hand, a big smile on his face, and the lead in, ‘Did I ever tell you about the time….’ We will miss his kindness, his sparkling green eyes, and the feeling he gave all of us of being deeply loved. Sadly, his stories have all been told. May he rest in peace with Gertie. The family wishes to thank Dr. Merchant and the nurses on 5N at GRH. We are grateful to his neighbours and friends who kept him company and kept in touch, especially in the past few years. A funeral mass was held at St. Teresa of Avila RC Church on Saturday, September 25 at 1:30 p.m. with Father Peter Meyer officiating. There was a visitation at the church thirty minutes prior to the service. A private family interment will take place at a later date in Macton. Memorial donations to St. Teresa RC Church would be appreciated by the family and may be arranged through the Dreisinger Funeral Home.