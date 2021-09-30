Police board settles new contract with Waterloo Regional Police Association

Waterloo Regional Police employees will be receiving raises averaging 2.1 per cent annually under the terms of a new five-year contract announced this week.

Retroactive to Jan. 1, 2020, the new deal runs to Dec. 31, 2024.

After a special meeting Monday, the Waterloo Regional Police Services Board announced it had approved the contracts with uniformed and civilian employees.

The average yearly increase is 2.14 per cent over the duration of the contract: 2.5 per cent retroactive to Jan. 1, 2020, 2.1 per cent for 2021 and 2022, and 2 per cent in 2023 and 2024.

The new collective agreement also included adjustments to member benefits that support and enhance member wellness, and the cessation of lifetime retiree benefits for all new hires and grand-parenting for existing members.

“We are pleased to have reached a negotiated settlement that recognizes the excellent and valuable contributions of all members, while addressing opportunities to modernize the police service and focus on sustainability while remaining fiscally prudent,” said regional Chair Karen Redman, who also chairs the Police Services Board, in a statement. “I am very pleased with the five-year agreement as it provides stability, the ability to forecast future operating budgets as well as allows all of us to focus on our continued transformation of policing in Waterloo Region.”

The Waterloo Regional Police Services Board is a civilian oversight body that governs the Waterloo Regional Police Service. Under the provisions of the Ontario Police Services Act, the board is responsible for the provision of adequate and effective police services for the residents of the Region of Waterloo.

SEPTEMBER 23

6:20 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to a minor collision at the intersection of Arthur Street and Whippoorwill Drive in Elmira.

Emergency crews responded to the Line86 and Sideroad 17 on Sept. 23 for a collision that sent one person to hospital. [Justine Fraser]

SEPTEMBER 25

3:45 PM | Police received a report of a collision on Chilligo Road in Woolwich Township after a driver swerved to avoid striking a squirrel in the road. Damage was minor.

SEPTEMBER 26

1:10 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a collision in the area of Lobsinger Line and Moser Young Road in Wellesley Township. The driver of White Nissan was travelling north on Moser Young Road when they stopped at a stop sign at the intersection. The driver of a Black Toyota was travelling west on Lobsinger Line and had the right of way. The driver of the Nissan proceeded into the intersection and collided with the Toyota. As a result of the investigation, an 18-year-old woman was charged with ‘fail to yield to traffic on through highway.’ No injuries were reported.

SEPTEMBER 28

1:26 AM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision in the area of Wideman Road and Wilmot Line in Wilmot Township. The driver of the vehicle was travelling on Wideman Road towards Wilmot Line when they allegedly failed to navigate the T-intersection and struck a fence. As a result of the investigation, a 22-year-old man was charged with ‘careless driving.’ There were no injuries reported.