Martin, Enos

Martin, Enos

Passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at his home in RR 1, St. Clements at the age of 84. Father of John and Sarah Martin of Badjeros, Jesse and Nancy Martin of Proton Station, Reuben and Magdalena Martin of Proton Station, Annie and George F. Martin of Linwood, Louisa and Reuben F. Martin of Badjeros, Joseph and Edna Martin of St. Clements, Elvina and Nelson Martin of Wallenstein, Enos and Louisa Martin of Wallenstein, and stepfather of Aaron and Salinda Frey of St. Clements, Joseph and Louisa Martin of St. Clements. Survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, two brothers and three sisters. Predeceased by his wives Esther (Bauman), Saloma (Hoover), and Leah (Bowman), two brothers and one sister, and one grandchild. A family service was held at the family home then to Centre Woolwich Mennonite Meeting House for interment and service.

Dreisinger Funeral Home Ltd.

Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer
