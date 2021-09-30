Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

Martin, Elvina (Weber)

Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Martin, Elvina (Weber)

Passed away peacefully at her residence on Monday, September 27, 2021, at the age of 67. Beloved wife of Leonard Martin. Cherished mother of Lorne and Elaine Martin of Hesson, and Elaine and Murray Martin of Wallenstein. Beloved grandmother of Dawson, Tristan and Kierra Martin; Darryl, Dennis, Dwayne, and Rosalie Martin. Survived by her mother Annie Weber (the late Noah), siblings Lloyd and Minerva Weber, Almeda and Mahlon Martin, Mary and Elmer Brubacher. She will be missed by her mother-in-law MaryAnn Martin (the late Sydney), and by extended family Vera and David Bearinger, Irene and Laverne Bauman, Abner and Eva Martin, Martha and James Metzger, Cleason and Mildred Martin, Mervin and Nancy Martin. Predeceased by her father Noah G. Weber, father-in-law Sydney G. Martin, and brother-in-law Lester Martin. A walk past visitation took place at the family home, 6672 Ruggles Rd., RR 2, Wallenstein on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from 6 – 8 p.m., and on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 1 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. A private family service will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021, with burial and public service to follow at Olivet Mennonite Meeting House.

Dreisinger Funeral Home Ltd.

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
close

You need a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local stories with the Observer This Week, every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe.We don’t spam but may send you promotional messages! Read our privacy policy for more info. Unsubscribe anytime.

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Related Posts
Read the full story

Martin, Enos

Martin, Enos Passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at his home in RR 1, St. Clements at…
September 29, 2021
Read the full story

Horst, Elam S.

Horst, Elam S. Passed away peacefully at his home in RR 1, Elmira, on Saturday, September 18, 2021…
September 22, 2021
Read the full story

Martin, Ephraim

Ephraim, Martin Passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at his residence at the age of 81 years.…
September 13, 2021
Read the full story

Beacom, Barbara Joy

Beacom, Barbara Joy Barbara Joy peacefully ended her earthly journey on Thursday, September 9, 2021, one day following…
September 13, 2021
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0