Martin, Elvina (Weber)
Passed away peacefully at her residence on Monday, September 27, 2021, at the age of 67. Beloved wife of Leonard Martin. Cherished mother of Lorne and Elaine Martin of Hesson, and Elaine and Murray Martin of Wallenstein. Beloved grandmother of Dawson, Tristan and Kierra Martin; Darryl, Dennis, Dwayne, and Rosalie Martin. Survived by her mother Annie Weber (the late Noah), siblings Lloyd and Minerva Weber, Almeda and Mahlon Martin, Mary and Elmer Brubacher. She will be missed by her mother-in-law MaryAnn Martin (the late Sydney), and by extended family Vera and David Bearinger, Irene and Laverne Bauman, Abner and Eva Martin, Martha and James Metzger, Cleason and Mildred Martin, Mervin and Nancy Martin. Predeceased by her father Noah G. Weber, father-in-law Sydney G. Martin, and brother-in-law Lester Martin. A walk past visitation took place at the family home, 6672 Ruggles Rd., RR 2, Wallenstein on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from 6 – 8 p.m., and on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 1 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. A private family service will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021, with burial and public service to follow at Olivet Mennonite Meeting House.