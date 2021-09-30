It’s time for stew, and something untraditional

It’s autumn now, so time to think about making stew. And it’s also nearly Thanksgiving, so time to think of eating turkey.

This recipe allows you to do both at once!

Blankets were invented by weavers back in the 14th century to keep us warm.

A “blanquette” is also known as a “white stew” – in other words, pieces of white meat “blanketed” in a white sauce that can also keep us warm on a cold day.

They are much lighter and creamier than a brown stew, the style we normally associate with stews.

The “blanquette” was added to French cuisine as far back as the 18th century as a way to use up pieces of leftover roasted veal.

Although the traditional recipe calls for veal, this can also be done with poultry or fish.

I often use turkey breast as a substitute for veal for many traditional European recipes. It is less expensive, more accessible and lower in fats/cholesterol.

Whatever you already know about stews, put it out of your mind as we’re creating something a little different here.

The concept is to keep the appearance as white as possible – sometimes people use other veggies like carrots in here, but this traditional version only has white vegetables.

It’s a little tricky but much quicker to make, as turkey does not require a long cooking time to tenderize.

The “sachet,” which is a satchel or bag, is made up of cheesecloth filled with spices that can infuse flavour in the broth just like a tea bag, but without having all of those ingredients floating around in the mix.

If you prefer your turkey dinner the traditional way, remember we will have turkey dinners fully cooked and ready for sale next week.

Pin Print French Blanquette of Turkey Recipe by Chef Duff



This recipe allows you to do both at once! Ingredients 3 lb boneless turkey breast, cubed

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup flour

2L white chicken stock

1 Tbsp. butter

1 lb pearl onions

1 lb white button mushrooms

1 baking potato, grated

Juice of 1/2 lemon

Sachet: bay leaf, thyme leaves, parsley stems, garlic cloves, whole cloves

2 egg yolks

1 cup whipping cream

Salt

Pepper

Nutmeg Directions Blanch turkey cubes in boiling water for 1 minute, remove and rinse.

Melt 1/2 cup butter in soup pot, add flour to make roux.

Slowly add stock until nice sauce is made.

Add turkey, lemon, seasoning and spice bag.

Meanwhile sauté mushrooms and blanched onions in the rest of the butter and add to sauce.

Simmer for 15-20 minutes, until tender.

Combine cream and yolks and temper into stew to finish.