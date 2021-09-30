Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Beggs, June Grace

Peacefully passed away at her home in Elora on Monday, September 27, 2021 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Lavern Beggs (1995) and Fred Moyer (2019). Dear sister of David, Lester and Clarona, and Murray Conrad. June is remembered by Linda Beggs and her nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Clement and Alice Conrad, her sister Gloria Benediktson, and her sisters-in-law Marjorie and Cynthia Conrad. June was very skilled on the piano, loved her flower beds, enjoyed cooking and baking, and loved to dance. At June’s request, cremation has taken place. There will be no funeral home visitation. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 in the Dreisinger Funeral Home Chapel, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira, followed by burial beside her husband Lavern in Elmira Union Cemetery. Please call the funeral home at 519-669-2207 to register your attendance for the service. Masks are mandatory. In June’s memory, donations to the Elmira Legion Branch 469, Poppy Fund would be appreciated, and can be made through the funeral home.

Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer
