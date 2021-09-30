Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

A great weeknight dinner for the season

Total
0
Shares
0
0
0
Jump to RecipePrint Recipe

Whether you’re looking for a comforting dish for the fall or a quick meal for a weeknight dinner after a long day of work and school, these pork chops are perfect for the whole family. Our recipe tester, 10-year-old Zoe, wants kids to know that “it looks fancy, but it’s something you can do yourself (with a little help).”

Apple Cider-Glazed Pork Chops
Pin
Print

Apple Cider-Glazed Pork Chops

Recipe by America's Test Kitchen
Servings

4

servings

Whether you’re looking for a comforting dish for the fall or a quick meal for a weeknight dinner after a long day of work and school, these pork chops are perfect for the whole family. Our recipe tester, 10-year-old Zoe, wants kids to know that “it looks fancy, but it’s something you can do yourself (with a little help).”

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup apple cider

  • 2 tablespoons maple syrup

  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

  • 1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme or 1/4 teaspoon dried

  • 4 boneless pork chops, 3/4 to 1 inch thick

  • 1/2 teaspoon salt

  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper

  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

Directions

  • In a liquid measuring cup, whisk together apple cider, maple syrup, mustard and thyme. Set aside.
  • Make 2 cuts through the fat on the edges of each pork chop, about 2 inches apart. (Cut through the fat only, not the meat.) Pat chops dry with paper towels and sprinkle both sides evenly with salt and pepper. Wash your hands.
  • In a 12-inch skillet, heat oil over medium heat for 1 minute (oil should be hot but not smoking). Tilt and swirl skillet to coat evenly with oil.
  • Place chops in the skillet. Cook, without moving the chops, until well browned on first side, about 5 minutes.
  • Flip chops. Reduce heat to medium-low. Pour apple cider mixture into skillet. Cook until chops register 145 degrees on an instant-read thermometer, about 5 minutes. Transfer chops to a serving platter. Cover platter with aluminum foil.
  • Increase heat to medium and cook apple cider mixture in skillet, stirring often with a rubber spatula, until thick and syrupy, 2 to 3 minutes (sauce will be very bubbly when it thickens). Turn off heat. Spoon glaze over chops and serve.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
close

You need a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local stories with the Observer This Week, every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe.We don’t spam but may send you promotional messages! Read our privacy policy for more info. Unsubscribe anytime.

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Observer Staff
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Related Posts
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0