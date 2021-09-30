A great weeknight dinner for the season

Whether you’re looking for a comforting dish for the fall or a quick meal for a weeknight dinner after a long day of work and school, these pork chops are perfect for the whole family. Our recipe tester, 10-year-old Zoe, wants kids to know that “it looks fancy, but it’s something you can do yourself (with a little help).”
Apple Cider-Glazed Pork Chops
4servings
Whether you’re looking for a comforting dish for the fall or a quick meal for a weeknight dinner after a long day of work and school, these pork chops are perfect for the whole family. Our recipe tester, 10-year-old Zoe, wants kids to know that “it looks fancy, but it’s something you can do yourself (with a little help).”
Ingredients
1/2 cup apple cider
2 tablespoons maple syrup
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme or 1/4 teaspoon dried
4 boneless pork chops, 3/4 to 1 inch thick
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
Directions
- In a liquid measuring cup, whisk together apple cider, maple syrup, mustard and thyme. Set aside.
- Make 2 cuts through the fat on the edges of each pork chop, about 2 inches apart. (Cut through the fat only, not the meat.) Pat chops dry with paper towels and sprinkle both sides evenly with salt and pepper. Wash your hands.
- In a 12-inch skillet, heat oil over medium heat for 1 minute (oil should be hot but not smoking). Tilt and swirl skillet to coat evenly with oil.
- Place chops in the skillet. Cook, without moving the chops, until well browned on first side, about 5 minutes.
- Flip chops. Reduce heat to medium-low. Pour apple cider mixture into skillet. Cook until chops register 145 degrees on an instant-read thermometer, about 5 minutes. Transfer chops to a serving platter. Cover platter with aluminum foil.
- Increase heat to medium and cook apple cider mixture in skillet, stirring often with a rubber spatula, until thick and syrupy, 2 to 3 minutes (sauce will be very bubbly when it thickens). Turn off heat. Spoon glaze over chops and serve.