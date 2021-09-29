Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

Tree Planting

byDiane Strickler
September 29, 2021
4 views
2 minute read
A family affair – Dwight Zinger, wife Ange and Brinley and Carson
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

The Ariss and Maryhill Lions club wanted to do something special to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Lions and Jim Davis chairperson for the tree planting for the Lions was approached.

The Ariss and Maryhill Lions club purchased the trees and donated them to the township for planting at the Maryhill Heritage Park. Ann Roberts, Environmental Co-ordinator for the Township and Inga Riinne chair with “Trees for Woolwich” looked after the coordinating for the Lions.  What a perfect legacy for our Maryhill Heritage Park.

The tree Planting Project took place on Saturday September 25th at 1 p.m. with the planting of 50 trees. There were 5 species planted – sugar maple, sycamore, white spruce, white pine, red oak and bur oak and were purchased from Peter Tillich and NVK nurseries in Flamboro.

The Lions invited groups and anyone in the area to participate in this project with approximately 40 volunteering their time.. There was a couple from the Stratford Lions who also came to participate. Covid rules allowed 100 people to gather outside. Those attending had to fill out a form before entering the park.  “Trees for Woolwich” are being planting  all over the area. 

Earlier in the week a tree bucket dug all the holes and placed the trees.   Leaders were in various areas to help with the planting, adding the bone meal with the mulch being added later. Other volunteers went around with wheelbarrows picking up the extra ground and grass that was taken out of the holes.  The Township will be the looking after the water of the many trees. 

Tim Vegh (Maryhill Knights of Columbus Grand Knight) and Ariss and Maryhill Lions Pat & Jim Kurtz.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Diane Strickler
Diane Strickler is a life-long member of the Maryhill community. She leads the Genealogy/Archives and a member of the Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill community committees formed in 1977.
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Related Posts
Read the full story

Historical Society Meeting

The virtual meeting of the Maryhill Historical Society was held on Monday, Sept. 27th at 7 p.m. It…
September 29, 2021
Read the full story

Bloomingdale Women’s Institute

Bloomingdale Women’s Institute is alive and well!  It has been many months that the ladies have seen each…
September 22, 2021
Read the full story

Maryhill Video Tour

The Maryhill Historical Society every year, usually Canada Day, would celebrate with a horse drawn wagon tours of…
September 20, 2021
Read the full story

St. Boniface CWL

It has been several months since the St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League were together but that changed when…
September 20, 2021
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0