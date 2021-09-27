Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Break, Enter and Vehicle Theft team continues to investigate 3 commercial break and enters

Crime of the Week: September 27, 2021           Case#: 1781

Offence: Break and Enter   Date: August 21, 2021

Location: RIVER ROAD EAST, KITCHENER, ON CANADA

The Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Break, Enter and Vehicle Theft team continues to investigate three commercial break and enters.

On August 21, 2021, during the early morning hours, an unknown suspect(s) forced entry to three businesses within a plaza on River Road East in Kitchener. After gaining access, the suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime.  You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL AT A TIME

