Crime of the Week: September 27, 2021 Case#: 1781

Offence: Break and Enter Date: August 21, 2021

Location: RIVER ROAD EAST, KITCHENER, ON CANADA

The Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Break, Enter and Vehicle Theft team continues to investigate three commercial break and enters.

On August 21, 2021, during the early morning hours, an unknown suspect(s) forced entry to three businesses within a plaza on River Road East in Kitchener. After gaining access, the suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money.

