Horst, Elam S.
Passed away peacefully at his home in RR 1, Elmira, on Saturday, September 18, 2021 in his 96th year. Husband of the late Esther (Weber) Horst. Father of Paul and Loreen Horst of RR 1, Elora, Orvie and Marie Horst of RR 1, Elora, Cleon and Martha Horst of RR 1, Elmira, Erma and Lloyd Martin of RR 4, Elmira. Survived by 31 grandchildren and 78 great-grandchildren. Brother of Noah Horst of RR 3, Listowel, Barbara and Alvin Martin of RR 3, Holyrood, and Anna (Mrs. Joseph) Gingrich of RR 3, Listowel. Predeceased by parents Noah and Anna Horst, daughter Martha, son Lester, siblings Joseph and Sarah Horst, Velina and Sidney Martin, Salome and Aaron Martin, Henry and Edna Horst, Edwin and Anna Horst, sister-in-law Lydian (Mrs. Noah) Horst, and brother-in-law Joseph Gingrich. Outdoor visitation took place at the family home, 7111 Noah Rd., RR 1, Elmira on Monday, September 20, 2021 from 1-5 and 6-8 p.m. Family service was held on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 9 a.m. and was followed by burial and public service at North Woolwich Mennonite Meeting House.