Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

You want a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local reporting with The Observer This Week. Every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send promotional messages. Please read our privacy policy.

Bloomingdale Women’s Institute

byDiane Strickler
September 22, 2021
1 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Bloomingdale Women’s Institute is alive and well!  It has been many months that the ladies have seen each other.  Their first meeting took place on Wednesday, September 15th at 2 p.m. on the lawn of the Bloomingdale Recreation Centre.  All future meetings will be held on the 2nd Thursday of the month in the Bloomingdale United Church.

The ladies all took turns bringing each other up to date with what had been going on in their lives during the shutdown.  

It was decided that the Institute will follow a different direction this year with no Motto being used.  Area Convention will be on October 20th, 2021 at the Belwood Lions Hall in Belwood.  More information will be coming shortly as to whether this will be an in-person or ZOOM meeting. 

Next meeting will be on Thursday, October 14th at 2 p.m. at the Bloomingdale United Church. 

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Diane Strickler
Diane Strickler is a life-long member of the Maryhill community. She leads the Genealogy/Archives and a member of the Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill community committees formed in 1977.
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Related Posts
Read the full story

Maryhill Video Tour

The Maryhill Historical Society every year, usually Canada Day, would celebrate with a horse drawn wagon tours of…
September 20, 2021
Read the full story

St. Boniface CWL

It has been several months since the St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League were together but that changed when…
September 20, 2021
Read the full story

End of an era in Maryhill

The end of June St. Boniface School Maryhill closed its doors for good. However,  we are very pleased to…
September 17, 2021
Read the full story

Historical Society Award

Graduation for St. Boniface School took place on Monday, June 28th at 7 p.m.    Five years ago…
July 12, 2021
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0