Bloomingdale Women’s Institute is alive and well! It has been many months that the ladies have seen each other. Their first meeting took place on Wednesday, September 15th at 2 p.m. on the lawn of the Bloomingdale Recreation Centre. All future meetings will be held on the 2nd Thursday of the month in the Bloomingdale United Church.

The ladies all took turns bringing each other up to date with what had been going on in their lives during the shutdown.

It was decided that the Institute will follow a different direction this year with no Motto being used. Area Convention will be on October 20th, 2021 at the Belwood Lions Hall in Belwood. More information will be coming shortly as to whether this will be an in-person or ZOOM meeting.

Next meeting will be on Thursday, October 14th at 2 p.m. at the Bloomingdale United Church.