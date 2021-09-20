Maryhill Video Tour

The Maryhill Historical Society every year, usually Canada Day, would celebrate with a horse drawn wagon tours of Maryhill. This year that didn’t happen. But thanks to Marg Drexler who conceived the idea this year of a virtual tour of some of the historical buildings in Maryhill. Thank you to Tim Vegh for the filming, editing narrating and putting together the tour and wife Fran for her assistance. No easy feat.

It also took several people to put this video together. From Diane Beitz, her assistant Julie and of course Mark the horse for the horse drawn carriage. To Marg’s husband Mike for putting together the props and displays at the various locations, Frank Rider & Linda Kennedy for the music and singing on the Halter porch, to Pat Weiler and granddaughter Hayden Weiler for their participation and to Mary Ann Stroh and Diane Strickler for items and gathering pictures for the describing the various historical buildings in the community.

The half hour video can be seen at Maryhill Roots Facebook

The Maryhill Historical Society has a book entitled “New Germany to Maryhill – A Historical Journey” which was co-authored by Diane Strickler and Mary Ann Stroh which contains all the information and pictures used in the video plus much more.