Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

You want a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local reporting with The Observer This Week. Every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send promotional messages. Please read our privacy policy.

COVID-19 claims first child under the age of 10 in Waterloo Region

byJustine Fraser
September 17, 2021
39 views
7 shares
7
0
0
0
1 minute read
Healthcare worker doing on bed in hospital, coronavirus concept.
Healthcare worker doing on bed in hospital, coronavirus concept.
Total
7
Shares
7
0
0

Waterloo Region has recorded its first death of a young child due to COVID-19.

“Today I am very sad to report the death of a child under the age of 10 due to COVID-19. The child had underlying health conditions,” said medical officer of health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang Friday during the region’s weekly pandemic briefing.

“It is a devastating reminder of the serious nature of this virus – this is a heartbreaking loss, and I wish to express my deepest sympathy and condolences to the family and loved ones. It is the first COVID-related death in the age group that we have experienced in the Waterloo Region.”

Due to the child’s age, they were unable to get vaccinated.

“I can confirm there were no school-related or childcare-related exposures at all. I’m really asking our community to do what they can to protect one another and the best way to do that is to get vaccinated if you are eligible,” she added.

“This is a rare occurrence but it’s tragic nonetheless. It is a reminder how serious COVID-19 can be.

“I encourage parents to keep up with public health precautions. I understand that people are very tired of this and there was the hope that vaccines would allow us to go back to normal, but vaccines have prevented so many cases, so many serious outcomes,” said Wang.

Citing the desire to respect the family’s privacy, the public health department said it would not be releasing details about the child’s location, school or parents’ vaccination status.

7
0
0
Share 7
Tweet 0

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
7
Shares
Share 7
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Justine Fraser
Justine Fraser is a Reporter / Photographer at The Observer.
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Related Posts
Read the full story

Woolwich names new fire chief

Dennis Aldous went to work Monday as he normally does, but this time when he arrived at the…
September 16, 2021
Total
7
Share
7
0
0
0