The floor plan for success is customer service

If there’s one sector that’s been thriving through the pandemic, it’s home improvement stores and services. Still, starting out during a volatile time – lockdowns do tend to be disruptive – has been something of a challenge for the owners of Straightline Custom Flooring in Elmira.

Lindsay and Jamie Horst started their business endeavour together as a couple by purchasing Zimmerman Custom Flooring three years ago, reopening the Industrial Drive location again last January. The business is all about providing flooring options for their customers.

“We’re a full-service flooring store,” exclaimed Lindsay Horst, part owner of Straightline Custom Flooring. “We do residential and small commercial, new home builds, renovations – we work with contractors and with home builders, we do all kinds of flooring.”

Straightline Flooring has a wide range of flooring options to choose from, as is immediately noticeable by walking into their store. From vinyl to tile and hardwood floors, they offer many modern looks for home renovations. Lindsay and Jamie were able to take advantage of the lockdowns that kept their store closed from the public by having the time to renovate the interior.

“We weren’t even three months in when we got shut down, so it’s definitely been challenging. However, we’ve really managed to pull through and stay busy. We’ve been really fortunate that people in town are trying to stay true to buying local, and we have some really awesome builders and contractors that have been working with us,” said Lindsay.

“There’s been a lot of ups and downs because of not knowing if we’re going to open or close, but we were still able to do curbside pickup. There was still work that we were allowed to continue – it was mostly just residential projects that we weren’t able to do. And, of course, not having people be able to come into the store is a little bit challenging.”

Lindsay Horst’s father has owned M&G Millwrights in Elmira for 50 years, which inspired her and her husband to pursue their goal of owning a business.

Jamie and Lindsay raise their three young kids in Elmira – 4-year-old Vivianne, 6-year-old Ryker, and Hudson, 8. Vivianne has been keeping Lindsay company at Straightline Flooring over the last couple months but has now headed off to start school this year.

With the economy now more fully opened, the couple is looking forward to the fall.

“Our goal is to exceed everybody’s expectations through customer service aside from the best quality of work,” she said.

The store’s project manager, Darcy Eickmeier, has been the other half of the business along with the couple, helping them get started and one of the main reasons Straightline Flooring is seeing success, noted Lindsay Horst.

“It’s basically the three of us working side by side and he is definitely a large part of our business or any successes that we might have.”

Jamie Horst has two decades of experience installing floors and is able to help create custom floors for residential or commercial locations. A list of the products they carry can be found online on their website at www.straightlineflooring.ca or customers can visit the couple at their 17A Industrial Dr. storefront Monday to Friday.