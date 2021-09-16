Now’s the time for cooking with fennel

So allegedly Prometheus used a giant stock of fennel to carry fire down from Mount Olympus to Earth. If it’s of the gods, then it must be good stuff!

Fennel is part of any good autumn menu and one of the few things that is actually an herb (green leaves), a spice (the seeds) and a vegetable (celery-like bulb) all in the same plant.

It is actually a part of the carrot family, believe it or not, so again makes sense to harvest in the fall. Fennel originates from the Mediterranean but is now used all over.

It adds a great aroma and texture to this dish, as well as adding in some calcium, iron, magnesium and a whole lot of vitamins.

Agrodolce, the namesake of this recipe, is simply two Italian words put together. “Agro” meaning sour and “Dolce” meaning sweet.

If you did the math you’d realize that by balancing sugar and vinegar in equal parts, we’ve just created an Italian sweet & sour chicken – it’s not just for Asian cuisine.

It’s all part of having fun with fennel!

Ingredients 1/2 cup flour

1-1/2 lb chicken breast

Salt & pepper

2 Tbsp. vegetable oil

1 small red onion, sliced thin

1/2 bulb fennel, sliced think

2 cloves garlic, sliced

1/2 cup dry white wine

6 olives, halved

1 cup chicken broth

1 Tbsp. brown sugar

1 Tbsp. red wine vinegar

1 Tbsp. parsley Directions Place flour in shallow bowl. Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper; dredge in flour, shaking off excess. Discard excess flour.

Heat 1 Tbsp. oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat; cook half of the chicken, turning once, until browned, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to plate. Repeat with remaining 1 Tbsp. oil and chicken.

Cook onion, fennel and garlic in same skillet over medium-high heat, stirring, until softened, about 2 minutes. Pour in wine, scraping up any browned bits; bring to a boil. Boil until reduced to about 2 Tbsp., 1-1/2 to 2 minutes. Stir in olives, broth, brown sugar and vinegar; return to a boil. Return chicken to skillet, arranging in even layer. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and simmer until sauce is reduced by half and chicken is no longer pink inside, about 10 minutes.

Divide chicken among serving plates; top with agrodolce, dividing evenly. Sprinkle with parsley. Notes Enjoy.