Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

You want a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local reporting with The Observer This Week. Every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send promotional messages. Please read our privacy policy.

Now’s the time for cooking with fennel

byChef Duff
September 15, 2021
2 views
1 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0
Jump to RecipePrint Recipe

So allegedly Prometheus used a giant stock of fennel to carry fire down from Mount Olympus to Earth. If it’s of the gods, then it must be good stuff!

Fennel is part of any good autumn menu and one of the few things that is actually an herb (green leaves), a spice (the seeds) and a vegetable (celery-like bulb) all in the same plant.

It is actually a part of the carrot family, believe it or not, so again makes sense to harvest in the fall. Fennel originates from the Mediterranean but is now used all over.

It adds a great aroma and texture to this dish, as well as adding in some calcium, iron, magnesium and a whole lot of vitamins.

Agrodolce, the namesake of this recipe, is simply two Italian words put together. “Agro” meaning sour and “Dolce” meaning sweet.

If you did the math you’d realize that by balancing sugar and vinegar in equal parts, we’ve just created an Italian sweet & sour chicken – it’s not just for Asian cuisine.

It’s all part of having fun with fennel!

Now's the time for cooking with fennel
Pin
Print

Now’s the time for cooking with fennel

Recipe by Chef Duff
Servings

4

servings

Have fun cooking with fennel!

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup flour

  • 1-1/2 lb chicken breast

  • Salt & pepper

  • 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil

  • 1 small red onion, sliced thin

  • 1/2 bulb fennel, sliced think

  • 2 cloves garlic, sliced

  • 1/2 cup dry white wine

  • 6 olives, halved

  • 1 cup chicken broth

  • 1 Tbsp. brown sugar

  • 1 Tbsp. red wine vinegar

  • 1 Tbsp. parsley

Directions

  • Place flour in shallow bowl. Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper; dredge in flour, shaking off excess. Discard excess flour.
  • Heat 1 Tbsp. oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat; cook half of the chicken, turning once, until browned, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to plate. Repeat with remaining 1 Tbsp. oil and chicken.
    Cook onion, fennel and garlic in same skillet over medium-high heat, stirring, until softened, about 2 minutes. Pour in wine, scraping up any browned bits; bring to a boil. Boil until reduced to about 2 Tbsp., 1-1/2 to 2 minutes. Stir in olives, broth, brown sugar and vinegar; return to a boil.
  • Return chicken to skillet, arranging in even layer. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and simmer until sauce is reduced by half and chicken is no longer pink inside, about 10 minutes.
  • Divide chicken among serving plates; top with agrodolce, dividing evenly. Sprinkle with parsley.

Notes

  • Enjoy.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Chef Duff
Chef Bruce Duff is the operator of "Chef Duff at RiverSong" Banquet Hall, Cafe and Culinary Centre just outside of St. Jacobs. Since completing his training at Humber College in Toronto, Chef Duff has been an incumbent at many local establishments including Westmount Gold Club, Conestoga College as well as The Walper and Huether hotels.
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Related Posts
Read the full story

Peaches and blackberries all breaded up

Ahhh, it’s September already! Although it may still not be a “normal” year, it’s back to school nonetheless.…
September 1, 2021
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0