Crime of the Week: September 13, 2021 Case#: 1779
Offence: Suspicious Person Date: August 3, 2021
Location: COURTLAND AVENUE EAST, KITCHENER, ON CANADA
Waterloo Regional Police Investigating Suspicious Person Report in Kitchener
Waterloo Region, Ontario – On August 3, 2021, Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a suspicious male in Kitchener.
Police received information that on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at approximately 10:20 p.m., a suspicious individual was observed looking into the window of an apartment building in the area of Courtland Avenue East and Walton Avenue.
The suspect has been described as a male was wearing a black baseball cap, black hoodie, black jacket and dark, baggy clothing.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Occ: 21-176058 (947)
Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime. You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.
Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:
- the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)
- a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca
- or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com
