Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

You want a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local reporting with The Observer This Week. Every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send promotional messages. Please read our privacy policy.

Police Investigating Suspicious Person Report in Kitchener

Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Crime of the Week: September 13, 2021           Case#: 1779

Offence: Suspicious Person  Date: August 3, 2021

Location: COURTLAND AVENUE EAST, KITCHENER, ON CANADA

Waterloo Regional Police Investigating Suspicious Person Report in Kitchener

Waterloo Region, Ontario – On August 3, 2021, Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a suspicious male in Kitchener.  

Police received information that on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at approximately 10:20 p.m., a suspicious individual was observed looking into the window of an apartment building in the area of Courtland Avenue East and Walton Avenue. 

The suspect has been described as a male was wearing a black baseball cap, black hoodie, black jacket and dark, baggy clothing. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.  

Occ: 21-176058 (947) 

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime.  You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL AT A TIME

 

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Observer Admin
ObserverXtra Website Administrator.
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Related Posts
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0