Crime of the Week: September 13, 2021 Case#: 1779

Offence: Suspicious Person Date: August 3, 2021

Location: COURTLAND AVENUE EAST, KITCHENER, ON CANADA

Waterloo Regional Police Investigating Suspicious Person Report in Kitchener

Waterloo Region, Ontario – On August 3, 2021, Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a suspicious male in Kitchener.

Police received information that on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at approximately 10:20 p.m., a suspicious individual was observed looking into the window of an apartment building in the area of Courtland Avenue East and Walton Avenue.

The suspect has been described as a male was wearing a black baseball cap, black hoodie, black jacket and dark, baggy clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Occ: 21-176058 (947)

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime. You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca

or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

