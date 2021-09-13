Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Ephraim, Martin

Passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at his residence at the age of 81 years. Husband of Lydiann Martin of RR 1 Linwood. Father of Amon Martin of Wellesley, Amos and Louisa Martin of St. Clements, William Martin at home, Emerson and Sara  Martin of RR 1 Linwood, Elias and Edna Martin of Proton Station, Louisa and Samuel Hoover of RR 1 Milverton, Menno and Mary Martin of RR 1 Linwood, Annie and Edwin Hoover of Wellesley, David Martin of Flesherton, Nancy and Ivan Bauman of Maxwell, Sarah and Henry Martin of Proton Station and Lucinda and Nelson Bauman of Wallenstein. Grandfather of 51 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents William and Lydia Martin. A private family service will be held.

www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

