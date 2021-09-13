Beacom, Barbara Joy

Barbara Joy peacefully ended her earthly journey on Thursday, September 9, 2021, one day following her 83rd birthday. She was the youngest of two children of Harvey and Violet Creber (nee Dunn). She was born in Richvale, Ontario on September 8, 1938. Barb grew up in Toronto and enjoyed many summers at her family cottage on Bass Lake. She attended Riverdale Collegiate High School which inspired her to pursue a career in nursing. She graduated from the Wellesley Hospital School of Nursing in Toronto at the top of her class. She married Murray in November 1960, and they spent their first few married years in Montreal before they settled in Elmira. Caring for others was the foundation of Barb’s life – as a loving mother, a nurse, a Chaplain, performing reflexology or just being “Nana” to all of her 10 grandkids. Nana was always there at a moment’s notice and just knew how to make things better. Barb developed a love for Scotland, travelling there on numerous occasions over the years. Whether it was going on hikes, meditating in an ancient monastery or touring the countryside, she spoke fondly of her time spent in that country. Later in life Barb was able to reconnect with her birthmother Helen Peavoy (Small) and enjoyed spending time getting to know her new extended family. Barb is survived by her children Andrew, Karen (Rod Martin), and Sean (Kendra). She will be dearly missed by all those who called her Nana – Jared and Taya Beacom; Mandy (Brandon), Tori and Meghan Martin; Emily Hildebrand; Kenzie, Kambel and Cade Beacom. She is also survived by her brother Bill Creber (Carole). Barb was predeceased by her parents, husband Murray (2013), daughter Christine (2012) and her grandson Troy (2021). We will forever be indebted to the caregivers and staff at Chartwell Elmira for their care and compassion while Barb was with them. At Barb’s request cremation has taken place. A private family service and burial will take place at a later date. A video link to the funeral service may also be accessed on Barb’s tribute page of the funeral home website. In Barb’s memory donations to Woolwich Community Services would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

