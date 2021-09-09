Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

You want a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local reporting with The Observer This Week. Every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send promotional messages. Please read our privacy policy.

Rhodes, Nadine C.

Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Rhodes, Nadine C.

Passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Grand River Hospital at the age of 75. Beloved wife for 57 years of Jim Rhodes. Dear mother of David, the late Janeen Rhodes (1999) and Jamie. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Ocean, Quinton, Quaid and Quary. Sister of the late Frank Keane, Pat Garton, Mary Haefling, the late Irene Brown and Bob Brown, Arlene Bateman, the late Ken and Bev Keane, Kathie and Walter Plein, Theresa and Rick Krause, Charlene and Rob Berscht, Martin Keane, the late Tammi Keane, Helene Stumpf and Perry Baker. Nadine will be sadly missed by her many nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by her parents Charles John and Betty Keane. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Nadine’s life will be held at a later date. In her memory, donations to the Alzheimer Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated, and can be made through the funeral home.

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
close

You need a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local stories with the Observer This Week, every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe.We don’t spam but may send you promotional messages! Read our privacy policy for more info. Unsubscribe anytime.

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Related Posts
Read the full story

Frey, Wilbur (Willie)

Frey, Wilbur (Willie) Wilbur (Willie) Frey passed away in his 77th year, on Thursday, September 2, 2021. Born…
September 8, 2021
Read the full story

Trapp, E. Jean (nee Seiling)

Trapp, E. Jean (nee Seiling)February 25, 1927 – August 26, 2021  Jean, 94 years young, of 1080 Seiling…
September 2, 2021
Read the full story

Brubacher, Aden

Brubacher, Aden Passed away peacefully at the age of 82 on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at the Village…
September 2, 2021
Read the full story

Judith Ann Chumley

Judith Ann Chumley Passed away peacefully with family by her side at Hospice of Waterloo on August 30,…
September 2, 2021
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0