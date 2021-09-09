Rhodes, Nadine C.
Passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Grand River Hospital at the age of 75. Beloved wife for 57 years of Jim Rhodes. Dear mother of David, the late Janeen Rhodes (1999) and Jamie. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Ocean, Quinton, Quaid and Quary. Sister of the late Frank Keane, Pat Garton, Mary Haefling, the late Irene Brown and Bob Brown, Arlene Bateman, the late Ken and Bev Keane, Kathie and Walter Plein, Theresa and Rick Krause, Charlene and Rob Berscht, Martin Keane, the late Tammi Keane, Helene Stumpf and Perry Baker. Nadine will be sadly missed by her many nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by her parents Charles John and Betty Keane. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Nadine’s life will be held at a later date. In her memory, donations to the Alzheimer Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated, and can be made through the funeral home.