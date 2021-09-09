Police ask drivers to use more caution to prevent accidents

As of the end of August, 176 people had died in 166 fatal collisions on OPP-patrolled roads this year. Many of the collisions were preventable and can be attributed to poor driving, police say.

Among the fatalities, 47 involved excessive speed and 33 were attributed to an inattentive driver. Lack of driver and passenger seatbelt use has contributed to 29 deaths, while alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in 22 of this year’s road fatalities.

The OPP has responded to 23 boater/paddler fatalities and 14 off-road vehicle deaths so far this year.

Falling overboard and capsized vessels remain the primary causes in OPP-investigated boating fatalities, with the risk to vessel occupants increasing dramatically when they do not wear a lifejacket. Wearing this life-saving equipment is the most important thing you can do while boating and paddling.

Losing control is a contributing factor in a significant number of off-road vehicle deaths every year. Riders are reminded to wear a helmet during every outing and to operate their vehicle in a manner that allows them to maintain control at all times.

SEPTEMBER 2

2:33 PM | Waterloo Regional Police are continuing to investigate found firearms at a business in St. Jacobs after responding to a call from a business on Farmers Market Road reporting that staff had located two loaded firearms. Staff at the business were sorting through donations when they located the firearms. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

4:51 PM | Police received a report of an attempted theft from a vehicle parked at a Kurt Place, New Dundee address. No entry was gained to the vehicle and there was no property damage.

SEPTEMBER 3

6:45 AM | A Wellington County OPP officer monitoring traffic on Wellington Road 7 near Elora observed a blue coupe travelling above the posted 50 km/h speed limit. The vehicle was locked on radar in excess of 190 km/h. A 55-year-old Elora man was subsequently charged with ‘racing a motor vehicle.’ He is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Guelph on November 17. The defendant’s vehicle and driver’s licence were seized for a period of seven days as per statute.

10:17 AM | Police received a report after the fact of a very minor collision on Kossuth Road, south of Breslau. The person involved eventually called police after developing slight soreness from the incident.

SEPTEMBER 4

9:05 PM | Wellington County OPP investigated the driver of a pick-up truck that was stopped at the intersection of Geddes Street and Henderson Street in Elora. Police spoke with the driver and formed the opinion that they were impaired by alcohol and they were placed under arrest. As a result, a 60-year-old man of no fixed address was charged with ‘impaired operation,’ ‘impaired operation 80 plus (mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood)’and ‘failure to comply with release order.’ His licence was suspended for 90 days, and his car impounded for a week. The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Guelph on September 17.