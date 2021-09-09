Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

You want a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local reporting with The Observer This Week. Every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send promotional messages. Please read our privacy policy.

Frey, Wilbur (Willie)

Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Frey, Wilbur (Willie)

Wilbur (Willie) Frey passed away in his 77th year, on Thursday, September 2, 2021. Born October 23, 1944 on the 3rd line, Peel Township to Amos and Solinda (Bauman) Frey.Willie had a lifelong career as a truck driver, starting as the first straight truck driver for Home Hardware in the 1960s. He began driving with Erb Transport in the 70s, where he stayed until he retired in 2009. Willie was a talented gardener who loved to create beautiful landscapes with his flowers. He was a devoted Blue Jays fan, an avid music lover, and had a great eye for photography. He loved to work with his hands, and like his father, he enjoyed building furniture. He was also passionate about sports cars and racing, and enjoyed collecting models of his favourites. He always had an interesting hobby on the go and was meticulous in his pursuit of them. He was an exceptional Dad to his four kids and invested much of his time in raising them, continuously imparting his love of knowledge, and creating many memorable experiences. Willie is remembered by his children
Tammy, Meghan, Nathan, and Meredith; granddaughter Robin; great-grandson Theo; and sisters Hilda, Grace, Joan, Joyce, and Myrtle. In lieu of flowers, in his memory, donations to the Canadian Foodgrains Bank would be appreciated and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
close

You need a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local stories with the Observer This Week, every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe.We don’t spam but may send you promotional messages! Read our privacy policy for more info. Unsubscribe anytime.

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Related Posts
Read the full story

Trapp, E. Jean (nee Seiling)

Trapp, E. Jean (nee Seiling)February 25, 1927 – August 26, 2021  Jean, 94 years young, of 1080 Seiling…
September 2, 2021
Read the full story

Brubacher, Aden

Brubacher, Aden Passed away peacefully at the age of 82 on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at the Village…
September 2, 2021
Read the full story

Judith Ann Chumley

Judith Ann Chumley Passed away peacefully with family by her side at Hospice of Waterloo on August 30,…
September 2, 2021
Read the full story

Grace Marie Kunderman (née Hubbert)

Grace Marie Kunderman (née Hubbert) Grace Marie Kunderman (née Hubbert) of Elmira passed away peacefully at Grand River…
August 25, 2021
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0