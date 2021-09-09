Frey, Wilbur (Willie)

Wilbur (Willie) Frey passed away in his 77th year, on Thursday, September 2, 2021. Born October 23, 1944 on the 3rd line, Peel Township to Amos and Solinda (Bauman) Frey.Willie had a lifelong career as a truck driver, starting as the first straight truck driver for Home Hardware in the 1960s. He began driving with Erb Transport in the 70s, where he stayed until he retired in 2009. Willie was a talented gardener who loved to create beautiful landscapes with his flowers. He was a devoted Blue Jays fan, an avid music lover, and had a great eye for photography. He loved to work with his hands, and like his father, he enjoyed building furniture. He was also passionate about sports cars and racing, and enjoyed collecting models of his favourites. He always had an interesting hobby on the go and was meticulous in his pursuit of them. He was an exceptional Dad to his four kids and invested much of his time in raising them, continuously imparting his love of knowledge, and creating many memorable experiences. Willie is remembered by his children

Tammy, Meghan, Nathan, and Meredith; granddaughter Robin; great-grandson Theo; and sisters Hilda, Grace, Joan, Joyce, and Myrtle. In lieu of flowers, in his memory, donations to the Canadian Foodgrains Bank would be appreciated and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.