Police continue to investigate a sexual assault in Waterloo

Crime of the Week: September 6, 2021           Case#: 1778

Offence: Sexual Assault   Date: August 23, 2021

Location: INTERLAKEN DRIVE, WATERLOO, ON CANADA

Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate a sexual assault in Waterloo.

On August 23, 2021, sometime after midnight, a female was near the playground area of the park on Interlaken Drive in Waterloo when she was approached from behind by an unknown male and sexually assaulted.

The investigation remains ongoing by members of the Special Victims Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

For further details on how to report a sexual assault, visit: https://bit.ly/3j6TMOy

Occ: 21-192437 (904)

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime.  You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL AT A TIME

Author
Observer Staff
