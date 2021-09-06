Crime of the Week: September 6, 2021 Case#: 1778

Offence: Sexual Assault Date: August 23, 2021

Location: INTERLAKEN DRIVE, WATERLOO, ON CANADA

Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate a sexual assault in Waterloo.

On August 23, 2021, sometime after midnight, a female was near the playground area of the park on Interlaken Drive in Waterloo when she was approached from behind by an unknown male and sexually assaulted.

The investigation remains ongoing by members of the Special Victims Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

For further details on how to report a sexual assault, visit: https://bit.ly/3j6TMOy

Occ: 21-192437 (904)

