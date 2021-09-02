Waterloo Regional Police encourage a safe return to school

As the summer winds down and students are preparing to head back to school, Waterloo Regional Police this week issued a reminder to the community to make safety a top priority.

Motorists are reminded to be extra vigilant as students will be adjusting to new schedules, wearing masks and practicing physical distancing while walking to school and at bus stops. Police encourage drivers to give themselves extra time, and to obey signage for no stopping, no parking and reduced speed limits within school zones.

Parents and caregivers are encouraged to promote safety with their children and remind them to stay alert while on the school bus and while walking or biking to school. They are also encouraged to:

Plan a safe route to and from school, and practice the route before the start of school.

Cross at designated crosswalks with the walk signal.

Stop in both directions for a school bus with lights flashing.

Stop and be mindful of crossing guards assisting children across the road.

Establish a plan for school pickup with family or friends.

In a release, police said they will be taking part in the annual #WalktheChalk event. During the first week of September, officers will be writing messages along sidewalks to promote safety. The intent is for students to read these messages as they walk to school on the first day and help encourage safe walking and biking.

Waterloo Regional Police are also again taking part in Project Safe Semester, a campaign that promotes the safety and well-being of university and college students. The campaign will run until September 25 to help ensure the safety and security of all community members.

AUGUST 23

3:20 PM | Members of the OPP Wellington County Detachment responded to a single-vehicle collision on Ariss Valley Road in Guelph-Eramsoa Township. It was reported that a vehicle was travelling eastbound in an erratic manner prior to it leaving the roadway and getting stuck in a rock garden. Police located the vehicle and while interacting with the driver, determined that their ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and they were placed under arrest. As a result, a 46-year-old Harriston man was charged with ‘operation while impaired’ and ‘operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus.’ A 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment were initiated as per statute. The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Guelph on September 10.

AUGUST 24

12:20 AM | Wellington County OPP were conducting R.I.D.E. spot checks at the intersection Wellington Road 21 at Township Road 4 in Inverhaugh. Police investigated the driver of a motor vehicle that entered into the checkpoint. As a result of the investigation, a 45-year-old Waterloo man was charged with ‘operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus.’ contrary to the Criminal Code. His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle seized for a week. He is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Guelph on September 3.

9:40 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of an election sign on fire in the area of Sawmill Road and Arthur Street South in Woolwich Township. Police located the sign with a burned edge, however, there was no further damage. The fire was put out by a passerby. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers.

AUGUST 26

10:59 AM | Emergency services responded to a report of a collision at Sandhills Road and Gingerich Road in Wilmot Township. Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of a Toyota Yaris collided with a white Hyundai at the intersection, after the driver of the Toyota failed to stop at the stop sign. Both vehicles suffered severe damage as a result of the collision. The driver of the Toyota, a 27-year-old woman, was charged with ‘careless driving.’

11:30AM | The Wellington County OPP Traffic Management Unit observed a commercial motor vehicle being driven at an excessive speed on Wellington Road7 near Ponsonby. The driver was operating a fully loaded tractor-trailer through a 60km/h school zone. The investigation revealed that the driver had exceeded allowable hours of driving time allotted without rest. The driver faces numerous Highway Traffic Act charges related to exceeding allowable continuous work restrictions and speeding. These charges will impact the Commercial Vehicle Operator’s Registration (CVOR) of the logistics company employing the driver. The incident is still being investigated and may result in further charges against the driver as well as the company that employs the driver. The vehicle was taken off the road until another operator could be found.

AUGUST 27

1:55 PM | A collision between a vehicle and cyclist brought emergency crews to the intersection of Arthur Street and South Field Drive in Elmira. The driver of the motor vehicle was travelling west on South Field Drive when they attempted a right turn onto Arthur Street South to travel north. The cyclist was travelling southbound when they were struck by the turning vehicle. As a result of the investigation, a 22-year-old man was charged with ‘turn – not in safety.’

4:21 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a collision on Sawmill Road in Woolwich Township. Two vehicle were travelling south on Sawmill when the driver of one of vehicles attempted a u-turn and struck the other vehicle. As a result of the investigation, a 90-year-old man was charged with ‘turn – not in safety.’

AUGUST 28

7:59 AM | Police received report of a theft from a motor vehicle parked on Wilker Way in Linwood. An unlocked vehicle as entered and personal property was stolen. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

10:10 AM | Wellington County OPP received a report of a stolen motorcycle from a business on Wellington Road 86 in Mapleton Township. The complainant advised that he stopped at a restaurant at 9 a.m., and when he returned to the parking lot one hour later his motorcycle was gone. A witness observed the motorcycle travelling southbound from Lucknow on County Road 1 around 11:30 a.m. The bike is described as a green 2012 Harley Davidson FTK bearing Ontario marker 9M4J6. Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP toll free at 1-888-310-1122 or on line at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip on-line at www.csgw.tips. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.

10:21 AM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a theft from a vehicle parked on Arthur Road in Heidelberg. The vehicle was not locked, and the suspect stole personal property. The theft is believed to have occurred sometime overnight. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers.

AUGUST 29

2:34 PM | Police were notified of a single-vehicle collision on Boomer Line in Wellesley Township. The driver of the vehicle was travelling east when they swerved to avoid a collision with a dog on the roadway. The driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled into a ditch. There were no physical injuries reported. No charges were laid as a result of the investigation.

AUGUST 30

5:51 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of property damage on Northfield Drive East in Woolwich Township. A dump truck was hauling an insecure load and gravel flew off the truck causing damage to a vehicle. The driver of the dump truck was charged with ‘insecure load.’

9:48 PM | A break-in was reported by a resident of Nightingale Crescent in Elmira. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

AUGUST 31

11:05 AM | Police responded to a report of a suspicious black BMW in the area of Joseph Street and Shields Street in Breslau. Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle took off from the area at a high rate of speed. A pursuit was not initiated due to concerns for public safety. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.