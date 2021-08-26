Man charged in April fatal collision north of Elmira

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested an 18-year-old Mount Forest man in connection with the April 23 death of Orvie Bowman, who was struck by a pickup truck as he rode his bicycle along Arthur Street North and Florapine Road, north of Elmira.

The Mount Forest man was charged with ‘dangerous operation causing death.’ He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on September 24.

Bowman, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision.

Drayton sees uptick in thefts

On the morning of August 21, police responded to a number of thefts in Drayton. Unknown suspect(s) entered utility trailers, vehicles and garages, both secured and not, and made off with thousands of dollars in tools and construction equipment. The thefts occurred throughout the night. Police are including a surveillance photo that has captured a person of interest. Any person with information regarding this incident should contact the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip on-line at www.csgw.tips. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.

AUGUST 17

9:30 AM | Perth County OPP responded to a report of a break, enter and theft to a shed in the Township of Perth East. Sometime between August 16 and the time of the report, unknown person(s) entered a shed in the area of Mill Street in Milverton and removed a 2006 Polaris All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV). The ATV was subsequently recovered in another jurisdiction on August 18. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.P3tips.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

AUGUST 18

3:40 PM | the Waterloo Regional Police responded to the intersection of Bridge Street and Puddicombe Road in Wilmot Township for a collision involving a SUV and a motorcycle. The SUV was traveling west on Bridge Street and the motorcycle was traveling north on Puddicombe Road when the collision occurred. The motorcycle rider, a 32-year-old man, was ejected from his motorcycle. He was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation remains ongoing and charges are pending.

AUGUST 20

8:55 PM | A Wellington County OPP officer was monitoring traffic and conducting radar on Beatty Line in Centre Wellington Township when they observed a grey sedan travelling southbound at a speed that appeared to be well above the posted 50 km/h speed limit. The vehicle was locked on radar in excess of 105 km/h. As a result, a 31-year-old Fergus man was charged with ‘stunt driving.’ His driver’s licence was suspended for a period of seven days and their vehicle was impounded for 14 days as per statute.

AUGUST 21

9:02 AM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a break and enter at an Arthur Street North, Elmira location. Sometime overnight, unknown suspect(s) entered the complainants garage and stole gardening equipment. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

2:00 PM | Wellington County OPP responded to a report of a possible impaired driver in the parking lot of an eating establishment on Tower Street South in Fergus. Officers located the vehicle and while speaking with the driver, signs of impairment were observed and they were placed under arrest. As a result, a 34-year-old Guelph woman was charged with ‘operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs.’ The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Guelph on September 21to answer to the charge.

AUGUST 22

10:18 AM | Waterloo Regional Police received a theft from motor vehicle report. Sometime overnight, unknown suspect(s) entered the complainants vehicle that was parked in a motel parking lot on Benjamin Road in St. Jacobs. The complainant had his wallet containing personal identity documents stolen along with cash. No suspects or video at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

AUGUST 23

4:28 AM | Police responded to a Victoria Street North address in Woolwich Township for a report of a break-in at a garden centre. As a result of the investigation, a 27-year-old Kitchener woman has been charged with ‘break and enter.’

AUGUST 24

1:55 AM | Woolwich firefighters responding to a call arrived at a Fountain Street address to find a heritage building engulfed in flames. Crews from Breslau and Maryhill responded, backed up by the Conestogo and St. Jacobs stations. The address was subsequently identified as being in the call area of the Cambridge Fired Department, which took command of the scene. With crews and equipment in place, however, Woolwich firefighters continued to fight the blaze before heading out about 5 a.m.

7:10 AM | The driver of a transport truck was charged with ‘disobey stop sign – fail to stop’ after running a stop sign and colliding with a commercial van at Manser Road and William Hastings Line in Wellesley Township. The driver of the van sustained minor injuries.

12:00 PM | Emergency services responded to the area of Church Street West and Snyder Avenue North in Elmira for a collision involving a car and scooter. One male has been transported to hospital with minor injuries.