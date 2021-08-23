Police continue to investigate a sexual assault incident

Crime of the Week: August 23, 2021 Case#: 1776

Offence: Sexual Assault Date: June 30, 2021

Location: ERB STREEET WEST, WATERLOO, ON CANADA

On June 30, 2021, at approximately 7 p.m., police responded to a business in the area of Erb Street West in Waterloo.

The victim reported that she was walking in the store when she was sexually assaulted by an unknown male.

The suspect has been described as male, white, with a medium build, approximately 50-years-old, 5’10” tall, wearing a grey baseball cap, dark top with light coloured shorts, and blue mask

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime. You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca

or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL AT A TIME