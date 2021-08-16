Crime of the Week: August 16, 2021 Case#: 1775

Offence: Break and Enter Date: July 22, 2021

Location: SCHIEDEL COURT, CAMBRIDGE, ON CANADA

Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate a break and enter at a business on Schiedel Court in Cambridge.

On July 22, 2021, at approximately 3:40 a.m., unknown suspects forced entry using a dark coloured pickup truck and stole property.

Members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Break, Enter and Vehicle Theft unit continue to investigate the incident.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime. You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

