GERBER, Barry Allan

Following several health challenges, at the Stratford General Hospital on Sunday, August 8, 2021, Barry of Stratford in his 59th year. Beloved son of Allan Gerber and Merle (nee Brenneman) of Wellesley. Dear brother of Bonnie Mensch (Hans), Roger (Judy), Brad (Kim), Randy (Jayne) and Lori Douglas (Daryl). He will be sadly missed by his nieces and nephews; Ryan (Nicole), Brock, Nolan (Catrina), Ashley (Justin McLean), Matthew, Taylor (Taylor Wood), Kelsey Douglas and Tyler Douglas. Great uncle to Owen, Brayden, Blake, Colton and Nash. Predeceased by his niece Megan Gerber. He will be remembered by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Barry was an avid hockey and ball player and worked at Patz Farm Equipment until a tragic accident at the age of 18 that left him a quadriplegic. He did not let his disability get in the way of living life to the best of his ability. He was involved in the management of a local hockey team, taught himself many computer applications, lived independently and travelled to Cuba, Jamaica and multiple times to Florida. In Florida, he enjoyed ‘screening’ the up and coming Blue Jays team and letting the sun shine on his face. He was also one of the first Quadriplegics in the province to drive a van which allowed him additional independence. No one will argue his love for the Montreal Canadians….he was probably their biggest fan. The family would like to thank Drs. Peirce and Haddad and the nursing staff on the medical floor at Stratford General Hospital for their kindness and compassion shown to Barry during the multiple hospitalizations and recent admission. Thank you also to the staff at Cheshire who provided Barry with the opportunity to live independently for so many years. We are forever grateful for providing Barry with that life experience. Barry will be missed but not forgotten…we were all blessed with his wonderful personality, humour and love. Friends may call at the FUTHER-FRANKLIN FUNERAL HOME, 1172 Henry Street, Wellesley on Tuesday from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. Due to Covid restrictions, only a limited number of people will be allowed into the funeral home at any one time and all visitors must wear a mask and social distance. A private family service will be held at the Tavistock Mennonite Church on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 1 p.m. followed by interment at East Zorra Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Stratford General Hospital, Tavistock Mennonite Church or Cheshire for Independent Living (Stratford).