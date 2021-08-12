Bowman, James

Peacefully passed away into the presence of his Lord and Saviour early on the morning of August 7, 2021 at Freeport Hospital at the age of 60 years, 9 months, and 16 days. Born on October 22, 1960 to the late Emanuel (2016) and Annie Bowman. He was united in marriage to Vera Bowman on October 6, 1992 in Woolwich Township. They lived together for 28 years, 10 months and 1 day. They were blessed with a family of eight children; Nora (John) Gingrich of Palmerston, Jason (Kathryn) Bowman of Arthur, Elsie (Jon) Frey of Mount Forest, Earl Bowman, Elaine Bowman, Bernice Bowman, Calvin Bowman, and Arlen Bowman all at home. He is fondly remembered by his three grandchildren; Kendrick Gingrich, Jessica Gingrich, and Kyler Bowman. Survived by siblings Mervin (Erla) Bowman, the late Cleason (2018) and Leona Bowman, Harvey (Elsie) Bowman, Nancy (Edgar) Martin, Earl (Arlene) Bowman, Mary (John) Weber, and in-laws Arnold (Selina) Bowman, Paul (Leslie) Bowman, Andrew (Giselle) Bowman, the late Orvie (2021) and Heather Bowman, Nora (David) Reist, Elsie (Clarence) Brubacher, and Martha (David) Martin. James was a member of Calvary Conservative Mennonite Church. The family wishes to thank their church family for all the support over the years as James battled cancer. As a family we are very grateful to God for allowing James to outlive earthy expectations, be with us on family trips, see children married, and have grandchildren. James had a real love for the outdoors, and we were blessed that he was able to enjoy our 2021 family trip. Outdoor walk past visitation was held from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, August 9, 2021, and from 1:30-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at the home of John and Nora Gingrich, 8631 Concession Rd 12, Palmerston. Funeral was held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Countryside Mennonite Fellowship, 3745 Herrgott Rd, Wallenstein. Interment followed in Calvary Mennonite Cemetery.

