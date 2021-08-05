Vaccine hesitancy could prompt overreach

If a year and half ago anyone had said we’d still be living under imposed restrictions for what was then a fledgling new virus, most of us would have scoffed. Today, however, we know that to be the case.

While we’ve embraced the vaccines developed to combat COVID-19 and the economy is now reopening more fully, we’re far from out of the woods. Canadians have been accepting of public health measures, but we’ve chafed at the likes of masked mandates and closures that have inflicted economic pain. We’re sliding into more controversial territory with talk of mandatory vaccinations and vaccine passports.

This week, for instance, the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) and the Canadian Nurses Association (CNA) called for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for health care workers. This makes sense, as we expect such people to take all precautions ahead of treating patients. The same goes for other frontline workers such as those in long-term care facilities.

Likewise, even those in the hospitality industry face elevated expectations as people decide if they feel safe enough returning to restaurants, bars and theatres.

Across the board, workers face the prospect of vaccination requirements … or seeking a new job.

More fraught with ethical quandaries are potential restrictions on unvaccinated people, such as preventing them from returning to the likes of concert venues, sporting events and movie theatres. That would certainly be in keeping with government policies tying the reopening of the economy to vaccination levels – the more of us are vaccinated, the quicker we can return to normal, or so the message goes.

But how are we to tell the vaccinated from the unvaccinated? Does that mean some kind of paperwork, the so-called vaccine passport? For something like airline travel, screening is already the norm, so there would be little extra imposition, but the logistics of asking everyone entering, say, an arena for their papers is not only onerous, but smacks of the kind of control that should give us all pause.

The country’s privacy commissioners certainly have concerns. Noting that vaccine passports would allow people to travel and gather again and could support economic recovery while protecting public health, those experts see red flags, and the need to protect our privacy. Such passports would require individuals to disclose personal health information about their vaccine or immunity status in exchange, potentially, for access to goods and services, for example, restaurants, sporting events and airline travel. Is that a fair tradeoff?

They also note that any personal health information collected through vaccine passports should be destroyed and vaccine passports decommissioned when the pandemic is declared over by public health officials or when vaccine passports are determined not to be a necessary, effective or proportionate response to address their public health purposes. Vaccine passports should not be used for any purpose other than COVID-19.

Once implemented, however, such passports put us on a slippery slope, with governments having a new course of action that can be used for some other crisis, real or imagined. Elected officials and bureaucrats are never eager to put a genie back in its bottle.

No such action would be needed if we were able to get a handle on the virus. It’s unlikely to be eradicated, but near-universal vaccination – there are always going to be those unable to get the shot for sound medical reasons – would help slow both the spread and the instances of new mutations.

The resurgence of illnesses such as measles, mumps and whooping cough demonstrate what happens when vaccination rates fall. With so much at stake, we can’t afford to go down that road with COVID-19, nor with the next pandemic.