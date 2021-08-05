This salad is just peachy at this point

So we’re getting into peach season as another wonderful local crop becomes available.

This recipe is the best of both worlds as it combines firing up the grill with having a lighter entrée salad on a hot day and also using fresh local peaches.

The white-centered rock hard “fresh” peaches in January don’t quite cut it!

Peaches and nectarines were actually originally from China and were eventually widely cultivated in Persia (“persica”), which the name was derived. It was from there that they made their way into Europe and eventually to North America in recent centuries.

This is why peaches only grow well in warmer Ontario climates such as the Niagara region.

This recipe involves a few different steps, but is well worth it for the presentation and flavours.

It calls for “reducing” the marinade which literally means to reduce in volume by boiling off some of the water and concentrating flavours. (I often “reduce” something in volume by spilling half of it on the floor, but that’s not what this means.)

By lightly blanching the veggies it takes some of the harsh crispness out.

The bitterness of the blue cheese is mellowed by the caramelization of the peaches (and remember “caramelize” is not the same as “burnt”) – If you are not a fan of the blue cheese, then goat cheese will give you a similar effect.

1 tsp. olive oil

Salt, cayenne pepper

1/2 cup honey

1 cup balsamic

2 tsp. crushed peppercorns

Juice of half a lime

Salt, pepper, curry powder, allspice, cinnamon

4 whole peaches

1/2 lb angel hair pasta

4 oz snap peas

1 red pepper

1 carrot, julienned

1 cucumber, julienned

4 oz baby spinach leaves or mixed greens

1 bunch chives

3 oz crumbled blue cheese Directions Cook pasta as per manufacturer’s instructions, rinse until cold and drain

Brush salmon lightly with oil and seasoning and grill or BBQ both sides 2-3 minutes or until done.

Combine honey, vinegar, lime, spices, etc.

Cut peaches in half (remove pit) and dip in mixture.

Reduce mixture by half and chill

Blanch vegetables for a minute in hot water, refresh and set aside

Sear peaches on hot grill and allow to caramelize.

To arrange plates: Place greens on bottom, twirl pasta in centre, scatter veggies attractively, place salmon on top, top with peach half and crumbled cheese, drizzle with balsamic mixture.